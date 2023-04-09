International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,838,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,000. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 11.01% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,550,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,281,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 702,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,576 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

FTXN opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $31.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

