International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 17,022 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 329.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

NYSE MMM opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.81. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

