International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average of $119.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

