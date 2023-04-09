International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 297.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $209.17 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,953 shares of company stock worth $12,264,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.