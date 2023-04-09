International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $3.54 Million in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

SPHD stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

