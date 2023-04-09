International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $5.69 Million in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 292,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Grifols by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 212,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Grifols

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRFS. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.