International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,421,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,453,000.

NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $26.91.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

