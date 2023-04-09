International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,972 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 505.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,972 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 30,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 315,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,501,000 after acquiring an additional 58,112 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

