International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $4.04 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,272,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $495,120. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

