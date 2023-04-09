Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $4.94

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $18.33 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.94 or 0.00017648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,396,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,546,071 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

