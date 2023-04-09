Internet Computer (ICP) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $21.87 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $5.07 or 0.00017835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00062045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00039001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001237 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,410,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,560,338 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

