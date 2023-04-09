Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Lowered by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 7.0% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after acquiring an additional 217,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 29.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,799,000 after buying an additional 433,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.47.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $446.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.07 and a 200 day moving average of $404.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $498.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

