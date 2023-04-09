Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,104. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

