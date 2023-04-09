Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

QQQ opened at $318.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $356.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

