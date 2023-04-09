Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Stock Holdings Raised by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $472,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,834,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $55.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

