iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.