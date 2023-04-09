iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 271,289 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

