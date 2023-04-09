iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWF opened at $242.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $274.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

