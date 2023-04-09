iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 8.2% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.99. 351,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,108. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.58 and a 200-day moving average of $223.02. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $251.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

