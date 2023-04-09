iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Cut by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 0.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,882,000 after buying an additional 32,859 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 36,912 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,946,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 762,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $92.01. The stock had a trading volume of 568,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

