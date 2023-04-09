J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.76.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance
Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.85 and a 200 day moving average of $177.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.26%.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.