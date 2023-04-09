Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $41.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

NYSE JXN opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

