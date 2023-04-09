Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JANX. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JANX opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

