John Wiley & Sons, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.0 %

WLY stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,724,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

