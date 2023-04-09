JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $32.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.94.

NYSE COLD opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.50. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,256.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

