JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Price Target to $12.50

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.66. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,383,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $21,807,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,188,000 after buying an additional 1,109,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $11,669,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

