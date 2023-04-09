JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $50.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $525.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 22.26%. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $658,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

