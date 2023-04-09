JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $40.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $37.12 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 127,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 62,609 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.