JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $28.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

