JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insurance Australia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

Shares of IAUGY opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Insurance Australia Group has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This is an increase from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

