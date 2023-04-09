Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,220

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 2,170 ($26.95) to GBX 2,220 ($27.57) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JET. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.68) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,936 ($24.04) to GBX 1,832 ($22.75) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 1,329 ($16.51) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,754.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,725.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 1,054.80 ($13.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,929.20 ($36.38).

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

