Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (KCDMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 20th

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.83.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.