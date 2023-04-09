Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $4.70 target price on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Kinross Gold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,421,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 313,140 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

