KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $41.54 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. KOK has a market capitalization of $41.54 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,280.32 or 0.99905051 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.08365961 USD and is up 9.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,164,977.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.