Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Raised to $90.00 at Roth Mkm

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 317,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 619.5% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 115,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

