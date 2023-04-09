Leisure Capital Management Has $2.15 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.