Leisure Capital Management Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $1,427,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.56.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

