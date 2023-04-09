Leisure Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMB opened at $136.49 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average is $128.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

