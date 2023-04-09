Leisure Capital Management Sells 338 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $138.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.54. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.