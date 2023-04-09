Leisure Capital Management Sells 769 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $94.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.23.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

