Leisure Capital Management Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,540 shares of company stock valued at $98,690,933 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

AZO stock opened at $2,530.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,468.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,415.22.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

