Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.28 million and $129.66 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,495,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,465,668.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00406541 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $150.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
