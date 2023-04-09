Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Stake Decreased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 286,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 202,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 66,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,178,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,140,768. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

