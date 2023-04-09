Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $198.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

