Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $190.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.60. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

