Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $197.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

