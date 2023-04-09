Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,432 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 650.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,262,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after buying an additional 1,960,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,711,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 651.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,759,000 after purchasing an additional 869,614 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 966,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 611,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 957,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 591,566 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $23.03 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

