Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 400,626 Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,626 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth $73,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 949.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147,219 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Matinas BioPharma Trading Down 3.7 %

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

MTNB opened at $0.47 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.04.

(Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of delivering groundbreaking therapies using lipid nanocrystal platform delivery technology to maximize global clinical impact and patient access. The company was founded by Herbert J. Conrad and Jerome D.

