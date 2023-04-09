Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June makes up about 2.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 249,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,507.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 200,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 188,369 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,534.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 135,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 126,852 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Performance

Shares of FJUN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. 43,403 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.