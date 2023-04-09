Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

MQ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marqeta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Marqeta stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marqeta by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 735,035 shares during the period. Visa Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $137,389,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,635 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

